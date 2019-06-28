Public commentary tops agenda

ARCANUM — A number of items were on the agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting including an update from Mayor Greg Baumle regarding the search for a new police chief. After receiving several applications, the village is expecting to hold interviews within the next two to three weeks.

The meeting was then opened to public commentary, which included the following:

• Thomas Kessler asked for an update regarding council minute postings and publicizing within the community. Baumle stated the upcoming July newsletter will list the various locations where council meeting minutes may be located, along with postings on the village website: villageofarcanum.com.

• Dave Kessler asked the council for access to the former village hall as he, along with Annette Stewart and Holly Besecker Daugherty, will be touring the building (specifically the opera house portion) with Michael R. Hurwitz who serves as a technical theatre restoration consultant at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 8.

• Cindy Dickman asked for a resolution regarding tree removal on her taxes. She stated the wrong tree was assessed to her taxes, in a lump sum instead of split, and earlier than expected. The council motioned to correct the billing.

• Ruth Collins noted that after the last council meeting, she along with Beth Piel and Missy Carmean pulled weeds, swept, and picked up concrete around the former village hall.

• Jeff Coyle asked for help regarding an easement obstruction.

• Jim Watt shared concerns related to signage on the side of a building he owns and plans to paint.

Council proceeded with administrative reports with Baumle announcing a ribbon cutting for the new wastewater treatment plant to be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Committee reports began with Tim Philpot Sr. providing an update for the Service and Leisure committee stating speed monitoring continues on West George and Hadfield streets. If needed, a four-way stop may be installed, which may also require ADA compliance. However, when speaking with the police department, preference was given to increasing patrols, citing one individual may have been the reason behind the speed-related issues.

Philpot also discussed notifications that will be sent out to 28 properties in regards to sidewalk violations with council adopting a resolution to construct sidewalks on a portion of North Street that will include curbs, gutters, and driveway approaches.

The Service and Leisure committee will hold a public meeting on sidewalk assessments starting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 15, at 1 Pop Drive.

Council also adopted an amended ordinance in regards to the regulation of trees, shrubbery, weeds, and grass within the village. The ordinance states that weeds or grass at the height of eight inches or higher will be subject to a violation notice with seven days to correct.

A resolution to levy a replacement tax for fire protection services in the village and a resolution to authorize the village administrator to seek bids for the North Street Reconstruction project was also adopted.

Council meetings are held every second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m. at All American Clothing Company, 1 Pop Rite Drive.

Public meeting on sidewalk assessments to be held

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

