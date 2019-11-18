DONALD BOWMAN

GREENVILLE — Donald Max Bowman, 89, of Cape Canaveral, Florida, passed away on Sunday November 17, 2019, at 1:00 a.m. at Village Green Health Campus, Greenville, Ohio. He was born June 5, 1930, in Lakeview, Ohio the son of the late Curtis and Helen (Hudson) Bowman.

He served his country in the United States Air Force. He was an aeronautical engineer and worked as a space program tester for NASA working on the Mercury, Gemini, Spacelab, and Shuttle programs.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his sister and brother in law: Phyllis and Russ Royer of Greenville; his nephew and spouse: Steve and Ranee Royer; his nieces and spouses: Debbie and Kelvin Schmidlin, Angie and Jeff Gibbons; numerous great nieces and nephews; his close dear friends: Alicia Spring, Paris Russo, Gail Kettleson, and Gloria Kovalchike.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Walnut Hills Cemetery, New Hampshire, Ohio.

The family would to thank all the nurses and aids at Village Green for their care for Donald. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com