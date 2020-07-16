FREDERICK SMITH

GREENVILLE — Frederick A. Smith, 76, of Greenville, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019.

Private graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 in the Greenville Township Memorial Gardens, Greenville. Also, full military honors will be conducted by the Greenville Veterans Honor Guard.

To celebrate Fred’s life, it is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the American Legion, Attn: Honor Guard, 325 N. Ohio St., Greenville, OH 45331.

Arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com