Sunshine 5K is Sept. 19 in Greenville Park

GREENVILLE — The annual Sunshine 5K Run/Walk, hosted by the Darke County Foundation, will take place Saturday, September 19, in Greenville City Park. Participants may start anytime between 8 to 8:45 a.m. to allow for social distancing. A maximum of 10 people are permitted in the start area at once. The event is cooperating with the Darke County Health Department to ensure safe guidelines due to COVID-19.

Runners and walkers will enjoy a new, scenic course mainly through Greenville Park and across the swinging bridge. Homemade cookies, a popular tradition of the 5K, will be individually packaged, along with fruit, snacks and drinks. There is no childcare, kids fun run, or awards presentation this year. Register online at www.darkecountyfoundation.org. Early entry fee until Sept. 10 is $18 (age 15 and over) or $15 (age 14 and under) and includes a t-shirt. After Sept. 10, the fee is $25 (limited shirts available). Age 14 and under with no shirt is $5.

Walk-in registration begins at 7:15 am Sept. 19 at shelter 3 in the park. Pre-registered participants may pick up their 5K bib and swag bag either on Sept. 19 starting at 7:15 am or Fri., Sept. 18, from 4-7 pm at shelter 3.

Proceeds benefit local non-profit organizations, including Bridges to College, Cancer Association of Darke County, DeColores Montessori School, Edison Foundation, Friends of Darke County Parks, and St. Mary’s School, Greenville.

The Sunshine 5K is part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge. For more information, call 548-4673 or email dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org.