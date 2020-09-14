St. Peter Church hosting open house Sept. 20

VERSAILLES — St. Peter Lutheran Church will host an open house on September 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. Although there will be no homecoming service that day, the church doors will be open and all are welcome to come out and visit, share stories, and enjoy fellowship with each other.

St. Peter Lutheran Church is a historic church building in northeastern Darke County, Ohio, located just south of Versailles, on St. Peters Road, east of State Route 185. It is believed to be the region’s last remaining log church built during the period of settlement. In 1980, St. Peter’s was listed on the National Register of Historic Places because of its well-preserved historic architecture.

As a reminder, it is important to note that St. Peter Lutheran Church is dependent on any and all contributions. As in recent years, with falling attendance and the effects of COVID-19, it is difficult to maintain the buildings and grounds without the support and generosity of the community. If possible, make a donation of any size to help maintain this beautiful historic structure. Please make checks out to St. Peter Lutheran Church, c/o Richard Shumaker, 5958 Children’s Home-Bradford Rd., Greenville, OH 45331.

While canceling its annual homecoming service, St. Peter Lutheran Church is hosting a September 20 open house. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_St._Peter_Lutheran_Church-crop-re.jpg While canceling its annual homecoming service, St. Peter Lutheran Church is hosting a September 20 open house. Provided photo