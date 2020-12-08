GREENVILLE — Kenneth Junior Stryker, age 95, of Greenville, formerly of West Manchester, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville, Ohio.

He was born December 12, 1924 in Arcanum, Ohio to the late Harvey Earl and Essie Fern (Houdeshell) Stryker. He married Anna Lee Myers August 19, 1944 at the United Methodist Church in Arcanum. He had three children, Kent (Cally), Alan, and Lynn (Elizabeth); five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Alice Egged and brother Sherman Stryker.

He graduated from Arcanum High School in 1942, earned his undergraduate degree at Wilmington College and received his Master’s Degree from Miami University. Kenneth was a U. S. Navy Veteran who served two years during WWII. He retired from teaching at Monroe Preble and National Trail High School after 33 years. He also taught adult night school in Richmond, Indiana for several years. He kept score for Monroe High School/National Trail basketball for 50 years without missing a game. He was a member of the United Church of Christ, West Manchester, for 63 years, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Arcanum. He loved spending time with the family and playing cards (euchre, etc.).

Due to the current pandemic and health concerns for extended family and friends, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of donor’s choice. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.