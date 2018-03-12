The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate 360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com

GREENVILLE — One man pled guilty and another was arraigned in Darke County Common Pleas Court Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Ishmael Luster, age 16, was arraigned on charges of aggravated robbery in connection with the robbery of the Walgreens store in Greenville January 6. Luster allegedly brandished a firearm while fleeing the scene, along with three other juveniles, after the offense. Luster is being tried as an adult, which means that if convicted, he would face up to 11 years in prison, with at least a three-year mandatory sentence.

Luster pled not guilty to the offense. Bond was set at $150,000. His next court appearance is April 30.

Bryan Black, age 30, of Bradford, pled guilty to a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charge was amended from a third-degree felony in accordance with a plea agreement between Black and the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor Jesse Green stated the alleged victim in the case had indicated she was unwilling to cooperate with Black’s prosecution any further.

The domestic violence charge stems from an event that occurred in November of last year. When asked if he was familiar with the facts surrounding that event, Black’s response was uncertain.

“I was kind of running wild at that time, and using methamphetamine,” Black told the judge. “I don’t really remember too well.”

Attorney Dave Rohrer spoke in his client’s defense.

“The defendant has been honest with me, and honest with the court, about the fact that he was on meth,” Rohrer said. “It’s always interesting to see how someone conducts themselves once they’ve dried out for a while. My client just turned 30, and I think he realizes it’s time he got his act together.”

Black agreed.

“”Hearing my kids cry on the phone, saying when are you coming home… it hurts,” he said.

Judge Hein sentenced Hardin to 12 months probation. Black must also pay court costs, perform 40 hours of community service, and pay a $250 fine over 24 months.

Hein also advised Black to memorize the number to his local county sheriff’s office.

“And once you get out, if someone shows up trying to give you meth, dial those seven numbers, and they’ll run out of there like a rat deserting a sinking ship.”

