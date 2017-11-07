Midmark showcases new Dental Health Clinic at Sinclair Community College

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment and technologies, recently held an open house to showcase the new Midmark Dental Health Clinic at Sinclair Community College. The facility, which includes state-of-the-art equipment and furnishings from Midmark, provides a unique teaching environment for dental hygiene students and a valuable health service to the Dayton community.

Located at Sinclair’s Ned J. Sifferlen Health Sciences Center, the new facility is a fully functional dental hygiene clinic providing low-cost exams, cleanings and more to the public, as well as a teaching facility focused on training students enrolled in the college’s Dental Hygiene Program. Annually, the Midmark Dental Health Clinic provides close to $500,000 of patient care to approximately 1,500 uninsured or underinsured children and adults, including senior citizens and the region’s military veterans. Now, with the state-of-the-art equipment and furnishings provided by Midmark, Sinclair is expecting to grow those numbers by approximately 20 percent.

“We are so fortunate to have such a committed partner in Midmark,” said Sinclair President Steve Johnson. “Midmark shares our mission to prepare the region’s future workforce with the highest quality equipment. In addition, Midmark’s partnership is helping Sinclair provide more healthcare services to the region’s dental patients in this expanded Dental Health Clinic.”

The Midmark Dental Health Clinic contains 25 dental stations outfitted with the latest dental equipment. Midmark worked closely with representatives of Sinclair to design the stations and outfit them with the equipment and technology needed to provide quality dental care to patients and give students the hands-on training they need to succeed in dental hygiene. Each station features a Midmark Elevance Dental Chair, delivery unit, LED lighting and other equipment.

John Baumann, CEO of Midmark, was on-hand to welcome guests during the open house on October 25.

“We are extremely honored to work with Sinclair and be a part of this dental health clinic that exemplifies our commitment to the region and the future of dentistry,” said Baumann. “By building each dental station with the latest dental equipment and most up-to-date technology, we are helping ensure the dental hygiene students who walk through these doors are prepared to deliver high quality care and improved outcomes.”

Midmark Midmark Corporation is a privately held company, founded in 1915, is a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment and technologies. To learn more about Midmark, visit midmark.com.

Midmark President and CEO John Baumann speaks at Midmark's new Dental Health Clinic at Sinclair Community College. Courtesy photo