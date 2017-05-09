Greenville’s Baylee Petry, Caitlin Christman combine for perfect game in tournament win over Dunbar

GREENVILLE – Baylee Petry and Caitlin Christman combined for an amazing pitching performance on Tuesday as they struck out all 15 batters they faced for a perfect game.

The dominating pitching led the Greenville Lady Wave to an 18-0 win over Dunbar in the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association softball tournament.

In the bottom of the first Morgan Gilbert hit to the second base and got on first. Then Karsyn Shaffer came up hit to short stop and got on first. Gilbert stole third, and Shaffer stole second.

Cassie Cromwell then hit a two-run double into left center to score both Gilbert and Shaffer and put the Wave up 2-0. Cromwell took third on a wild pitch and scored on a RBI double by Alli Hill.

Haleigh Mayo, Hill’s courtesy runners, stole third. Makayla Hanes walked but was called out on the base paths for leaving early. Petry then drove a RBI double into center field, driving in Mayo.

Tess McClure, Petry’s courtesy runner, stole third. Sydney Grote then walked and was called out on the base paths for leaving early. Lani Shilt then hit a RBI single into center, scoring McClure. Courtney Bryson and Gilbert drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Shaffer then drove in one run and Cromwell hit one to the fence to drive in two more, making it 9-0. The next play Shaffer then left the base early, ending the first 9-0 with all three outs coming from runners leaving the bases early.

In the second inning Mayo reached base on an error. Zoe Pressnall was hit by a pitch then Petry hit a RBI single into left field, scoring Mayo. Petry then was called out for leaving the base early.

Chloe Sowry and Shilt both walked, which loaded the bases, but Shilt was called out for leaving the base early for the second out of the inning. Bryson hit a RBI single into right, driving in Pressnall and increasing the lead to 11-0. Dunbar then got a popup for the final out of the inning.

In the bottom of the third Alyssa York and Lauren Baughn both were walked to start off the inning. Mayo then got on to load the bases but was called out for leaving first base early. Pressnall walked, loading the bases again, but she too was called out for leaving the base early.

Natea Davidson drew a walk that scored York, and Sowry walked to bring in Baughn. Megan Johnston then hit a RBI single into right field, driving in Davidson. Madelyn Breig then drove in Cheyenne Knisley.

McClure was hit by a pitch to load the bases then Jaida Kelly was then walked to bring in Johnston. Baughn walked but then was called out for leaving the base early, the third time Greenville was called out for leaving a base early in the inning. Greenville led 18-0 through three innings.

Greenville skipped the bottom of the fourth and went right to the top of the fifth. The Wave then struck out the side for a fifth consecutive inning to win 18-0 in a five-inning run rule.

Greenville improved to 22-3 overall while Dunbar fell to 1-9. The Lady Wave will play host to Trotwood-Madison at 5 p.m. Thursday in the next round of the tournament.

“We are very happy to be here,” Greenville coach Jerrod Newland said. “We are on a mission. All games played during the regular season lead up to these games now. All girls got to play tonight, and we happy to be moving on.

“Both pitchers are freshman pitchers. Petry’s had a great season. We hope to continue that until we end in Akron. This was a unique opportunity today, and all the girls got to play. We are getting ready to dodge some bullets coming up though as the games get tougher. Weather is not a factor so we hope to play Thursday.”

Greenville's Cassie Cromwell bats during an Ohio High School Athletic Association sectional tournament softball game against Dunbar on Tuesday in Greenville.