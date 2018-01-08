Posted on by

Mississinawa Valley girls bowling team beats Ansonia


By Dale Barger - For The Daily Advocate

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley hosted Ansonia in girls bowling action Saturday at Woodcrest Lanes and came away with a 1,791-1,425 win to remain undefeated in conference play.

Payton Reichard topped all bowlers with a two-game total of 307 and high game of 160. Airrika Westfall had a 300 for two games and a high game of 161. The remaining bowlers each bowled one game with Audree Weimer scoring a 128, Elizabeth Mangas 119, Lakiesha Wade 107, Kali Copeland 95, Bailey Emrick 93 and Karista Davidson a 78.

Ansonia was led by Sarah Rhoades with a 292 and she recorded the highest single game score of 191. Lexi Shim had a 257, A’Ty,ah Knowels a 213, and Rebecca Thornhill a 207.

Mississinawa is 1-4 overall and 1-5 in the South Division of the West Ohio High School Bowling Conference. Ansonia fell to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in the conference.

