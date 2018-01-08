Versailles boys swim team places 3rd at Jay County Invitational

PORTLAND, Ind. – The Versailles High School boys swim team placed third at the Jay County Invitational held on Saturday in Jay County, Indiana.

Team scores were as follows: 1. Oak Hill High School 481.5; 2. Bluffton High School 350; 3. Versailles 266; 4. Jay County High School 261, 5. Centerville High School 189; 6. Minster 186; 7. St. Marys Memorial 172; 8. New Bremen High School 167; 9. Celina High School 102; 10. Marion Local High School 77; 11. Coldwater High School 55.5; 12. Norwell High School 15; 13. Fort Recovery 1

The results for Versailles High School were as follows:

200 yard medley relay: 3rd, 1:52.02, Versailles A, Stuart Baltes (JR) Jack Detrick (FR) Cole Condon (JR) Clint Morgan (SR)

11th, 2:06.91, Versailles B, Ryan Subler (FR) Mitchell Huelskamp (SR) Pete Barga (SR) Nathanial Nelson (SR)

200 yard freestyle: 16th, 2:27.40, Gehret, Adam; 21st, 2:40.93, Wagner, Jarrod; 22nd, 2:45.43 Davis, Ethan

200 yard individual medley: 12th, 2:54.28, Barga, Pete; 13th, 2:56.48, Huelskamp, Mitchell

50 yard Freestyle: 1st, 22.44, Condon, Cole; 5th, 24.17, Morgan, Clint; 18th, 26.94, Nelson, Nathanial

100 yard butterfly: 9th, 1:08.17, Detrick, Jack; 18th, 1:22.40, Barga, Pete; 21st, 1:38.14, Davis, Ethan

100 yard freestyle: 1st, 50.64, Condon, Cole; 3rd, 54.28, Morgan, Clint; 14th, 1:01.64, Nelson, Nathanial

500 yard freestyle: 9th, 6:26.49, Baltes, Stuart; 10th, 6:38.57, Subler, Ryan

200 yard freestyle relay: 1st, 1:37.83, Versailles A, Clint Morgan (SR) Jack Detrick (FR) Nathanial Nelson (SR) Cole Condon (JR)

9th, Versailles B, 1:48.95, Ryan Subler (FR) Adam Gehret (SR) Owen Schultz (FR) Stuart Baltes (JR)

100 yard backstroke: 6th, 1:08.26, Baltes, Stuart; 8th, 1:09.81, Subler, Ryan; 20th, 1:44.27, Gehret, Adam

100 yard breaststroke: 20th, 1:24.42, Schultz, Owen; 21st, 1:25.10, Huelskamp, Mitchell

400 yard freestyle relay: 6th, 4:14.72, Versailles A, Adam Gehret (SR) Pete Barga (SR) Jarrod Wagner (SR) Mitchell Huelskamp (SR)

14th, 4:56.45, Versailles B, Davis Ethan (SO) Jonathan Nelson (FR) Owen Schultz (FR) Jack Detrick (FR)

The team is coached by head swim coach Mark Travis. For more information about the swim team, visit its website at www.versailles.k12.oh.us, click on athletics, click on sports schedules and click on swimming.