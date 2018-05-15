Walsh University coach Jeremy Shardo to host basketball camp at Versailles

VERSAILLES – Walsh University assistant men’s basketball coach Jeremy Shardo, a 2007 Versailles alumnus, will present his third annual Ohio Prep Skills Camp on July 23-25 at Versailles High School.

The camp is open to boys and girls in the third through 12 grades. Campers will learn how to train like a college athlete; strengthen their fundamentals; improve ball handling, shooting and finishing; develop new offensive moves; improve footwork offensively and defensively; and increase their basketball knowledge.

The camp will be from 9 to 11 a.m. for third through fifth graders, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for sixth through eighth graders and from 1 to 3 p.m. for high schoolers.

The cost is $50 per camper. Each camper will receive individual skill instruction and a workout packet for the summer.

For more information, contact Shardo at 937-638-8979 or jshardo@walsh.edu.