A renewed Daily Advocate emerges

GREENVILLE — It goes without saying, really, that as THE “paper of record” for Darke County since 1883, The Daily Advocate has always sought to be the best, most reliable source of news for the community. Today, this commitment to Darke County continues.

To provide our readers with an improved, more fulfilling experience, The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird are embarking on a new endeavor.

First and foremost, we begin with a refresh of our website: www.DailyAdvocate.com. Visitors to our upgraded website will see fewer pop-up ads and more links to current stories. Its appearance is less cluttered, more organized, and the website will be frequently updated. As well, all our efforts will be combined into ONE website, incorporating all the good things from the former Daily Advocate and Early Bird websites into a platform that is user-friendly and informative.

Daily Advocate Advertising Director Christine Randall says, “We are excited to expand our reach on an already tried-and-true product in the community. Our site will allow us to bring new marketing opportunities to our advertisers. We’ve already developed a solid audience base with two, powerful branded websites, and now we’ve made them even better by combining them into one great product!”

At the new Daily Advocate website, readers will find links to stories of broader interest, covering happenings across the state and nation. The Daily Advocate has at its disposal many resources, including its sister papers and the Associated Press, giving our readers the most up-to-date, meaningful content possible.

Loyal readers will also witness the rollout of a newly updated Daily Advocate Facebook page where they will see the latest stories and be able to share their thoughts on the issues and events of the day.

How does this affect our print publications? It doesn’t. The Daily Advocate will still be published in print, Tuesday through Friday, and The Early Bird will still be delivered on weekends to households and businesses across the county. If you enjoy ink on your fingers, we have you covered.

These changes reflect our commitment to you, the Darke County community, to provide you with stories that are engaging, accurate and timely. Visit www.DailyAdvocate.com and see what’s new!