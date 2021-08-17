‘Back to School’ thanks and cookies

By Carol Marsh

DailyAdvocate.com

UNION CITY, Ind. — School preparation starts early for administrators, staff and teachers across the county and beyond, often in early August. Getting classrooms and hallways ready to welcome students requires several hours during those last few weeks of summer. One local church decided to send some “extra encouragement” to show their thanks to local educators who volunteer their time and talent in preparing for the first day of school.

Darke County native John Hannan, Pastor at CrossRoads Church in Union City, Ind., made a recent visit to the Randoph Eastern School District and surprised everyone on staff with several dozen cookies from Beanz Buttercream Bakery in Greenville.

“CrossRoads Church are so thankful for what the local school teachers, administrators, and staff are doing,” said Hannan. “We really appreciate the investment they are making for our kids here in Union City!”

CrossRoads Church, located at 229 W. Pearl Street, in downtown Union City, Ind., first opened its doors in September, 2020, emphasizing community involvement through its theme of being a church “where everyone matters.” Since then, CrossRoads Church continues to support the community through local blessing boxes, service projects and ministry outreach. CrossRoads Church also supports Restored Recovery Ministries, lead by Pastors Jon and Misty Maddux, which serves those struggling to overcome addictions.

Visit online at www.crossroadsunioncity.com, on Facebook, visit Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Questions? Email Pastor John Hannan at [email protected] To reach Restored Recovery Ministries, contact Jon and Misty Maddux at [email protected]

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for The Daily Advocate. Have an event or suggestion to share? She can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at 937-569-4314.