Civil War history coming to ATWHS

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News for the week of Aug. 16, 2021

Coming to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society in September — Civil War History! Does that intrigue anyone? I think it sounds fascinating. If you have ancestors who fought in the Civil War, or if you are just interested in everything about the Civil War, you will want to attend this program at the AWTHS on Thursday, Sept. 9. AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street, and this is a free event that begins at 7 p.m. Arcanum local resident, Robert Wiest will explain the beautiful simplicity of Civil War technology. Throughout his experience teaching living-history encampments, he gained first-hand understanding of army practicality. In the program he will explore how the industrial revolution and advances in science and engineering perfected musket function, why the Union army issued wool uniforms and straight-laced shoes to its soldiers, how a bayonet spent more time as a kitchen utensil than a weapon, and much more. Everyone is welcome to hear this overview of the historic tools that played such a major part in our U.S. history. Plan now to attend and put this on your calendar!

The Arcanum Preservation Society (APS) is proud to announce more window sponsors, thank you to Tom Jones & Lynn Grif, Charles & Evelyn Hangen, Barry & Judy Ulrich, In Memory of Carolyn Troutwine, In Memory of Dan Peden, Rocky Baker, Kris Eilerman, Matt Simpson, & Marc Cherico, Marty & Bev Cain & Family, In Memory of Carolyn Troutwine by Bruce & Betty Shank, Fred & Carolyn Troutwine, Bill & Linda Campbell, and Sink Jewelers.

APS welcomed the Board Members from VFW Post 4161 last week for an evening tour of the old VFW hall that was housed in the old Opera House. They were also privileged to hang their window sign in the window that they are sponsoring.

The All-Arcanum Graduate Reunion hosted by the members of the 1970s decade is to be held Aug. 21, 2021, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the American Legion in Greenville. Anyone who attended AHS is welcome to attend. Previously the group met several years back as a combined all 70s reunion and decided that they wanted to share all the fun with others. DJ Opie will be hand to keeps the tunes a rolling all evening long. Snacks and a cash bar will be available. Casual dress is expected. Hope you can plan to join in on the fun!

The USDA has extended the free-meals program for the 2021-2022 school year. The extension allows for all Arcanum-Butler students to receive lunch for free for the year! The district receives a monthly reimbursement from the USDA based on the number of lunches (and breakfasts) served. Mr. Doug Surber has been hired as the new Food Service Director for the upcoming school year.

Arcanum Athletic teams are now part of the new Western Ohio Athletic Conference (WOAC). 12 teams make up the new conference: (6) from Darke County – Ansonia, Arcanum Butler, Bradford, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, and Tri-Village, (4) from Preble County – National Trail, Preble Shawnee, Tri-County North, and Twin Valley South, (1) from Miami County – Pleasant Hill-Newton and (1) from Montgomery County – New Lebanon Dixie. The WOAC vision started nearly two years ago as the direct result of many hard-working superintendents, school administrators, athletic directors, and coaches with the goal of providing all member schools an opportunity to be competitive and successful and that vision will come to life this fall.

Are you ready for the fair? Billed as one of the country’s largest agricultural fairs, The Great Darke County Fair will be held Aug. 20 to 28 from 7 a.m. to 12 midnight. The fairgrounds are located at 800 Sweitzer Street, Greenville, Ohio. What’s your favorite fair food? What event is your favorite? Lots of memories and fun are connected to our local fair. Make some memories this year and have some fun!

“August rain: the best of the summer gone, and the fall not yet born. The odd uneven time,” ~Sylvia Plath

“This morning, the sun endures past dawn. I realize that it is August: the summer’s last stand.” ~Sara Baume

“August is like the Sunday of summer.” ~Unknown

