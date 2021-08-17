Partners in Care sponsors morning music at fair

Staff Report

GREENVILLE — Partners In Care is proud to announce the return of its annual senior citizens concert series at the Great Darke County Fair. Partners In Care is so excited to provide entertainment again this year at the Gazebo starting Friday, Aug. 20 and playing every day through Saturday, Aug. 28. Each day is sponsored by a different Partner in Care who will be hosting and giving out goodies for those who join us for relaxing, beautiful music.

Entertainment starts at 10:30 a.m. and lasts for an hour. Come and join us. Grab your Fair Book and look at page 26 for a complete listing of entertainers and sponsors. Sandy Baker, organizer, says, “We are so happy to bring such a high-quality musical lineup to entertain Darke County seniors at a time of day when it is still nice and cool at the fair.”

Partners in Care is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching lives of senior citizens in Darke County and the surrounding area. They have hosted this concert series since 2016, with an exception of 2020. They thank the Fair Board for making this series possible and hope to see you all there.