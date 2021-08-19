Fair Safety Committee welcomes fairgoers

By Dawn Hatfield

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Fair Safety Committee hosted a news briefing on Thursday, Aug. 19 to discuss safety measures and invite patrons back to an unrestricted, full-force fair.

Chief Deputy Mark Whittaker of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office announced, “In the morning [Friday], the Great Darke County Fair is going to open up, and we welcome everybody to come back!”

“We want the public to know that this is going to be a safe fair and that the Fair Board members and the members of Public Safety have their safety first and foremost when we think about preparing for the fair,” he added.

Whittaker highlighted several key points, including traffic precautions, weather and heat incidents, and use of the CodeRED Mobile Alert app. He explained the CodeRED app can be downloaded to smartphones for free and activated for your specific location. CodeRED will be the main source of alerts for any weather or public safety emergencies.

He then turned the microphone over to Darke County Health Commissioner, Dr. Terry Holman. When asked if masks are encouraged for the fair, Dr. Holman replied, “In any confined space, I highly recommend it.”

Holman also highlighted the importance of social distancing and sanitation. He encouraged the public to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, emphasizing this is the best way to prevent spread of the virus.

