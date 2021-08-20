Ribbon cutting ceremony kicks off the fair

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Local officials, dignitaries, and Darke County Fair members gathered to open the fair with a ribbon cutting Friday morning.

The Disabled Veterans Chapter 57 kicked off the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at 8 a.m. with the raising of the colors in front of the gazebo signifying the start of the Great Darke County Fair 2021.

Cindy Slick with the Green De Villes band sang that national anthem during the raising of the colors. The Green De Villes have been performing at the fair for four years, and will be at the Gazebo on Saturday from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Darke County Jr. Fair Queen Laura Wuebker had the honor of cutting the ribbon provided by the Darke County City of Commerce. Wuebker said she did not know she would have the honor of cutting the ribbon with the giant scissors stating it was special and she’s thankful for the opportunity.

“It was kind of a very big shock that we got to cut it,” Wuebker said. “It was a very cool honor.”

Wuebker and her king, Dalton Hesson, are looking forward to today and the beginning of the fair week.

“I look forward to the fair coming to life and seeing tons of people here versus last year where there weren’t very many people,” Wuebker said.

“Definitely going to be exciting to see lots of new faces and visiting faces,” Hesson added.

Both the king and queen are ready to have a busy, full first day to help carry the fair into the week. At the breakfast following the ceremony, the members of the board thanked all the volunteers and 4-H members because the fair would not have been made possible without their help.

The Fair Royalty took a moment to speak to the future visitors who are able to come out to the fair.

“We look forward to seeing you,” Hesson said.

“We’re excited you could make it out to The Great Darke County Fair, and we hope you have a good experience and a fantastic time,” Wuebker added.

Former State Rep. Jim Buchy, the Fair’s 2021 Grand Marshal, was also recognized at the breakfast following the ceremony. A man of few words, he did leave guests with one statement — “There is no better fair in the world.”

The Great Darke County Fair will run from Friday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 28.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer email [email protected]