‘Art at The Mill’ will feature new artists

Staff Report

GREENVILLE — Bear’s Mill is adding new features to its Clark Gallery.

Historic Bear’s Mill’s Clark Gallery will feature the glittering glass vessels of Cedarville glassblower Jim DeLange. Cubist-Expressionist paintings of Simon La Bozetta, a Columbus-based fine artist, will also be showcased at the upcoming “Art At the Mill” exhibit.

The exhibit will be opening Friday, Aug. 27 with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 19. “Art at the Mill,” curated by Jan Roestamadji and Julie Clark, is free and open to the public.

According to Ms. Roestamadji, Mr. La Bozetta’s well-executed artwork leans toward a unique genre which fellow artists have dubbed Cubist-Expressionism.

“Simon uses color, movement, and a mathematical sensibility that evokes an emotional response while also spurring mindful thought, a unique trait that gives his work a lasting appeal when placed in homes and offices,” Roestamadji said.

Earthenware pottery and wood panels exploring elements of space and line in various media created by Richmond, Indiana-based artist Thomas Hill will continue to be on display in the Clark Gallery through Sunday, August 22.

Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Road, about 5 miles east of Greenville.

“Art At the Mill” is funded in part by a grant from Darke County Endowment for the Arts, and can be viewed during regular Mill store hours.

For more information, contact Bear’s Mill at 937-548-5112 or www.bearsmill.org.