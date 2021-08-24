Edison State Volleyball season set to begin Aug. 25

Staff report

PIQUA — After Edison State Community College athletics were canceled this past spring, the volleyball team will kick off the return of Charger athletics this fall. The Lady Chargers have worked hard during the last year, consistently preparing for their return to the court.

Head Coach Julia Brandewie will be leading the Lady Chargers for the fifth season. In addition to her experience as a coach, Brandewie was part of her high school’s Division II State Champion team, competed internationally with Premier Volleyball Academy, and played for Owens Community College and Siena Heights University.

“We are beyond excited to be back playing this year,” Brandewie said. “For the last year, we have been practicing consistently with no games, so it’s been a long year of only practices.”

The Lady Chargers will return to the court with eight sophomores and three incoming freshmen.

Brandewie added, “Because of COVID, we have a mix of players ranging from student-athletes who have been here for three years to new incoming freshmen. I’m excited to have the leadership of our returning players.”

“This group of girls shows a tremendous amount of resilience. They have committed themselves to fall in love with the process of training. I’m excited for them to show off everything they’ve been working on for the last year.”

The team will play their first game on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, against Clark State College, which will take place on the Lady Chargers’ home court. Their first away game will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Lorain County Community College.

Joining Brandewie is Tasha Potts as Assistant Coach. Potts is a former Lady Charger, an Edison State alumna, and a Piqua native. Potts’ two successful seasons as a Lady Charger enable her to provide valuable guidance in her role as a coach.

Edison State’s volleyball team competes in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) and as Division II members of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). Visit athletics.edisonohio.edu for the latest news, upcoming games, and complete rosters.

2021 Volleyball Roster

# Name Year Position High School

1 Bristynn Graman SO Defensive Specialist Wood Memorial

3 Emily Aiello FR Setter Perrysburg

5 Catryn Mohler FR Outside Hitter Houston

7 Lydia Sanchez FR Setter/Outside Hitter Racine Lutheran

9 Koryann Elliott SO Outside Hitter Greenville Senior

10 Brianna Slusher SO Middle Hitter Troy

11 Katelyn Sosby SO Defensive Specialist Jackson Center

12 Madison Roe SO Outside Hitter/Middle Blocker/Right Side Anna

14 Faith Bockrath SO Setter Sidney

15 Jadyn Sharp SO Defensive Specialist Tri-Village

16 Sarah Pothast SO Middle Hitter Wapakoneta

Head Coach: Julia Brandewie

Assistant Coach: Tasha Potts