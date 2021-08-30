Family Dollar announces Grand Re-Opening

By Dawn Hatfield

GREENVILLE — Dollar Tree, Inc. today announced the grand re-opening of its Family Dollar store located at 300 Martin Street in Greenville. The 10,173-square-foot store is scheduled to reopen Thursday, Sept. 2.

In addition to providing everyday low prices, the renovated store will offer an even broader assortment of frozen and refrigerated food, a large selection of pantry goods, beauty and health merchandise, household and cleaning supplies, pet food, basic apparel, baby and toddler necessities, electronics, party supplies, Hallmark greeting cards, seasonal items, home décor, crafting and school essentials, holiday gifts, toys and much more. The store will also now include many $1 deals.

“Family Dollar is excited to welcome back Greenville shoppers to our refreshed store, which will offer even greater value on everyday products and exciting $1 finds,” stated Kayleigh M. Painter, Dollar Tree’s Investor and Media Relations Manager.

To save even more, shoppers can instantly receive digital coupons through Family Dollar’s Smart Coupons® program. To access the additional savings, download the Family Dollar mobile app* or create an account online at www.FamilyDollar.com/smart-coupons. *Standard message and data rates may apply.

