Arcanum-Butler welcomes new staff

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News for the week of Aug. 30, 2021

New staff members at Arcanum-Butler Local Schools were welcomed for the 2021-2022 School Year with a breakfast and orientation on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Staff members were greeted by Superintendent John Stephens who encouraged them to engage students in learning, develop positive relationships and take the opportunity to positively influence students. District employees include Matt Huffman, Treasurer, Doug Surber, Food Service Director, and Susanna Knaus, kitchen/cafeteria worker. Certified staff include John James, HS Science, Gabby Huddleston, HS Art, Beth Kessler, HS Guidance Counselor, Colton Troutwine, 7th/8th grade Social Studies, and Patrick Couch, Special Education Aide, Courtney McEldowney, 1st grade, Makayla Bailey, 2nd grade, Stevie Johnting, 3rd grade and Jesse Warner, 3rd grade.

Have you submitted your information for the Arcanum Heroes Project at the school? This fall, they will be installing a digital screen that will recognize Arcanum graduates that either served or currently serve in the military or served or currently serve as a first responder (Police, Fire, EMS). If you, a family member, or friend is an Arcanum graduate that has served our country in one (or both) of these ways, they want to recognize you! To be recognized, they are asking that you do the following: 1. Please email Arcanum High School Principal at jas[email protected] , 2. Please title the email- Heroes Project. 3. Please include the following information in the email: First and Last name of Individual, Graduating Arcanum Class of the Individual, Branch of Military or Type of First Responder, Years of Service in Military or as a First Responder, and A picture of the individual in their military or first responder uniform. They look forward to recognizing our heroes! If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact Jason Stephan at the email listed above.

The first day of school will be on Tuesday, Aug. 31. There are supply lists available by class available on the school website. There are also Bus Route listings available on the school website: www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us.

You will want to put this on your calendar as must do – The 2021 Harvest Extravaganza will be held on Sept. 25 and 26 at 5207 Weavers-Ft. Jefferson Road. They will feature over 50 vendors with mums, pumpkins, country crafts, handmade items, soaps & candles, Vintage décor, Grunge décor, Shabby chic, Primitives, Boutiques, Antiques, Jewelry, and good old Rusty junk!

Saturday hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tunnels to Towers Foundation has chosen Troy, Ohio as the recipient of the 9/11 NEVER FORGET MOBILE EXHIBIT. The exhibit will be located in front of the Miami County Courthouse with free admission on Friday, Sept. 10 – 1 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11 – 1 to 9 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 12 – 1 to 7 p.m.

The Arcanum High School football team is looking to make some noise in the new Western Ohio Athletic Conference. Arcanum is coached by Jason Schondelmyer. His son Bryce was the Southwest District Player of the Year as a sophomore throwing for 2800 yards, 28 touchdowns

and rushing for 10. Coach will have two gifted senior receivers to throw to – Ian Baker and Brennen Troutwine, both 1sts Team Southwest District players last year. Other key players are seniors Eli Shelton a 6’ – 275# lineman, Tyler Huber 5’11 – 175#, Chase Werling 6’4 – 300# lineman and Ethan Rieman a 6’6 – 350# senior lineman. Juniors Garrett Garno and Zade Shank both return and were special mention in the conference last season. With the experience Arcanum has returning at key positions and the use of the spread offense they will be an exciting team to watch this year. Check them out, it’s always a fun time in the fall of the year for “Friday Night Lights” in Arcanum!

The Summer’s Finale has arrived since today is the last day of August. Enjoy these few quotes about the end of August.

“I love borders. August is the border between summer and autumn; it is the most beautiful month I know.” ~ Tove Jansson

“That smell of freshly cut grass makes me think of Friday night football in high school… .The cutting of the grass reminds me of the August practice.” ~ Garth Brooks

“August was nearly over – the month of apples and falling stars, the last care-free month for the school children. The days were not hot, but sunny and limpidly clear – the first sign of advancing autumn.” ~ Victor Nekrasov

