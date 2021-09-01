Utility worker struck by vehicle while on the job

By Jim Comer

DailyAdvocate.com

COLETOWN — A USI Cable Corp. employee was struck and injured Tuesday morning while conducting a survey at the intersection Of Wagner Road and State Route 571.

At approximately 11:15 a.m. emergency personnel from Greenville Township Rescue responded along with Darke County deputies to the area of the Coletown Curve in Coletown to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation revealed a black 2004 Chevy Silverado, driven by Galen Miller, 77, of Palestine, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on Wagner Road when Mr. Miller stopped at the intersection of State Route 571. Miller then proceeded into the intersection, failing to notice and striking a USI Cable employee, Paul Schaefer, 56, of Kettering, Ohio, who was surveying the utility lines overstretching the roadway. Schaefer was knocked over into the roadway as a result of the impact.

Schaefer was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue for reported minor injuries prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for further treatment and evaluation. The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured in the incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for The Daily Advocate. He can be reached by email at [email protected]