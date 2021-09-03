Passion + Action = Purpose

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

This world just keeps getting more difficult by the day. First it was the release of the coronavirus into the world followed by the extreme change in leadership in our country. Sometimes it feels like a bad dream.

For many it is difficult to remain optimistic but there is always good in the world. There is always light even in the darkest of days. Everyone needs hope. Unfortunately, sometimes our eyes are clouded by what is shown in the news, our ears are only hearing the bad and our focus is on the negative. But there is hope when a newborn baby is allowed to see the light of day. There is hope in our faith, and there is hope in the miracles that still happen in each of our lives.

To remain hopeful, we need to change our focus, accentuating the positive, reducing the negative, spreading joy to the maximum and gloom to the minimum. Simply have faith and do not let doubt enter in. These words are simple, but we will find ourselves vacillating from time to time.

Perhaps a way to find focus would be to find what we are passionate about. When we lead a passionate life, we are living our lives on purpose and with purpose. We can choose to become activists, or peacemakers, or storytellers, or musicians, or mentors, or philanthropists. We can courageously fight to make the world habitable, moral, and humane.

If we live our passion daily, we create authentic and fulfilling lives. We feel alive, grateful, and purposeful. It is that simple, but as we know it’s easier said than done. Nonetheless, it’s possible if we have love in our hearts and we keep the faith.

Have a Happy Labor Day Weekend!

“The heart of human excellence often begins to beat when you discover a pursuit that absorbs you, frees you, challenges you, or gives you a sense of meaning, joy, or passion.” ~Terry Orlick

“What am I living for and what am I dying for are the same question.” ~Margaret Atwood

“If you can’t figure out your purpose, figure out your passion. For your passion will lead you right into your purpose.” ~Bishop T.D. Jakes

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3 and 4, at 10061 Grand Avenue, Versailles. Join the local veterans for a weekend tribute to Rosie the Riveter, the iconic image of the American woman munitions worker called to enter the workforce during World War II. Learn more about what Rosie represents and meet some of the local “Rosies” as these women workers and the women who served within the military are honored. The public is invited, all military and veterans are urged to participate. Bring your own drinks and lawn chairs. There will be a campfire, camping, military vehicles, the Ohio Vietnam Wall, and transportation to the Versailles Area Historical Center & Museum and the Vets Club for evening karaoke. Campers welcomed early Friday and don’t miss the Honor Guard and Waco “Fly Over” at 11 a.m. Saturday. Any questions should be directed to Dave Miller at davem@pfpfoam.com.

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3 and 4, is the Russia Homecoming Picnic, need I say more? However, if you need details you may go to their website at www.russiahomecoming.com.

Monday, Sept. 13 from 6:30 to 8 pm. Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers. The group meets at the R & R Fabrications located at 601 E. Washington Street in St. Henry. Also in September, the group will be having a private party at the Spade & Barrel Winery outside of Celina. For more information, please call or text Judy at 419-733-5629 or Mary at 419-678-8830. Email is also available at rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com. New members are always welcome.

Happy birthday wishes to Miriam Wendel, Carolyn Armstrong, Karen Holsapple, Ben Monnin, Chris Lennon, Crystal Buteau, Joan Roll, Jean Worden, Karen Platfoot, Barb Conkle, Theresa Berning, Kate Custenborder, Ed Subler, Richard Frantz, Anne Mangen, Ken Mertz, Becky Miller, Leah Schmitmeyer, Emily Fourman, David Keiser, Linda Ahrens, Ken Schwartz, Mary Ann Winner, Kassandra Bateman, Miriam Poling, JoEtta Hess, Christina Bowersock, Leah Fletcher, Mary Shumaker, Stacy Fahlsing, as well as, anniversary wishes to Sharon and Stan Hemmelgarn (24), Tammy and Bryan Shafer (27), Lynn and Kent James (41), Karen and Eldon Schultz (48) and all those couples celebrating anniversaries but not named.

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Kenneth Hoehne (60), Leo Rinderle (80), Iona Gariety (90), and all those who have passed and those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the sick, terminally ill, caregivers, all those who have lost loved ones, the lonely, the addicted, and all who are struggling.

As an act of kindness be reputable. Don’t forward an email about a conspiracy or any story that you have not verified. Some stories are untrue, besides being negative it can create anxiety or panic. Be trustworthy in everything you say and do on and off the internet.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits.