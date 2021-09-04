Football: Late TDs cost Greenville in 28-14 loss to Sidney

SIDNEY — For the third consecutive week, late touchdowns were costly for Greenville.

The Green Wave played Sidney even in a Miami Valley League crossover game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium until midway through the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes to earn a 28-14 win and capture the Little Brown Jug for the second consecutive season.

A pair of touchdown receptions by Sidney senior receiver E.J. Davis in the fourth quarter broke a 14-14 tie. He caught a 10-yard TD pass from Donavin Johnson with 6:13 left to give the squad a 21-14 lead, then scored on a 25-yard TD pass from Johnson with 1:40 left.

The teams traded punts in the second half until Sidney linebacker Griffin Moore intercepted a pass from Brock Short at midfield and returned 23 yards to Greenville’s 25-yard line with 8:17 left.

Davis caught his first TD pass two minutes later on a fourth down.

The Green Wave went three-and-out and punted to its 45. The Yellow Jackets methodically drove and let the clock tick, then Johnson threw the 25-yard TD to Davis in the front corner along the home sideline.

Moore had six tackles in addition to his game-changing interception.

Greenville amassed 343 yards of offense. Short, a junior running back, completed 4-of-11 passes for 66 yards with one TD. He also gained 158 rushing yards on 25 carries.

Short is far-and-away the rushing leader in the MVL through three weeks. He has gained 780 yards on 85 carries and has scored seven TDs with one fumble. He has a nearly 500-yard lead in the MVL rushing race.

Hayden Bush completed 6-of-16 pass attempts for 39 yards and ran for 45 yards on 10 carries.

The Yellow Jackets amassed a season-high 251 yards of offense. Johnson completed 12-of-21 passes for 171 yards with two TDs. Sam Reynolds led the squad with five receptions for 108 yards while Davis finished with three catches for 47 yards.

Julius Spradling returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown to give the Yellow Jackets a 7-0 lead.

Johnson and Davis each fumbled in the first quarter, but the Sidney’s defense kept the Green Wave out the end zone both times. Sidney forced a turnover on downs at its own 6-yard line after the first fumble, and Greenville missed a 25-yard field goal try late in the quarter after the second fumble.

Greenville got the ball again right before the end of the first and scored with 8:44 left in the second when Short broke through the middle and ran 26 yards for a touchdown.

The Yellow Jackets responded on their next drive when Johnson broke through the middle and scored on a 17-yard run with 6:53 left to give the squad a 14-7 lead.

But the Green Wave tied it just before halftime after Sidney turned it over on downs at midfield with about one minute left.

Short broke a run on the home sideline, and Jack Royer caught an about 23-yard TD pass from Short with nine seconds left to tie it 14-14.

Greenville (0-3, 0-2 MVL Miami) is scheduled to host Fairborn (0-3, 0-2 MVL Valley) in an MVL crossover game next Friday.