Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fact is that in the wild, cats may cover their poop to hide their scent, and thereby escaping the notice of potential predators. To avoid an unnecessary confrontation with an “alpha” cat in the area, cats will cover their poop. House cats prefer clean, large, uncovered litter boxes, one-and-a-half times the length of the cat. Owners should avoid washing the box with detergents because the smell may be too strong (use warm water instead), and replace the kitty litter entirely once per week, using a scooper to clean the box every day.

Bryce, a 4-month-old male white shorthair, is an cuddly “cool cat” who enjoys people visiting, and petting his head. He is a very lovable kitten.

Cynthia, a 1-year -old old black and white female domestic longhair, is a fun-loving “cool cat” with a cute, scruffy look. She enjoys meeting people, although can be a little shy.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet Bryce, Cynthia, and the other fabulous felines, including many new kittens who are ready to find their purr-fect homes! Shelter hours are: Monday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tuesday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wednesday. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.

Want to help support the Darke County Humane Society? The “Raise your Paws for a Cause” Shoe Drive is on-going through the end of September. The DCHS goal is to gather 2,500 pair of gently used shoes, which helps raise much-needed funds. Gently used shoes can be dropped off at Tractor Supply, Rural King, Arcanum Hardware and the Darke County Humane Society office.

