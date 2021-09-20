Darke County Health Dept. to offer vaccine clinics

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Health Department has announced it will begin offering $100 cash cards to individuals receiving their first COVID vaccine.

The Darke County Health Department will be hosting two COVID vaccine clinics. The first will take place on Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The second will be the following day, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both will be at the Health Department, 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville.

This clinic will operate while supplies last. This clinic will run by appointment only. To schedule your appointment, call the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 271. Leftover cash cards from this clinic will be distributed to those receiving their first dose COVID vaccine at the Darke County Health Department’s weekly Tuesday vaccine clinic, starting Oct. 5 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. This will continue while supplies last. To schedule your appointment for a Tuesday clinic, call the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 224.

This clinic is for anyone ages 12 years and older. We will be offering Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Everyone 12 years and older who receive their first dose will receive the $100 cash card. For individuals under 18, a parent or guardian must be present.

During this time, everyone who begins their COVID vaccine series will receive a $100 cash card. No cash cards will be given out prior to the Sept. 29 clinic.

The cash card offer, however, does not apply to anyone who has already received their first dose or completed their series.

For billing purposes, those who have medical coverage should bring a copy of their insurance card with them. A copy of the card will be made onsite and the insurance company will be billed for the administration of the vaccine. The vaccine itself is free. For those who do not have insurance, there will be no charge for the vaccine or administration. For any questions or additional information on this clinic, please contact the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 271.

*Please note: These funds are coming from Ohio Department of Health, not local taxpayers’ dollars and must be used per Ohio Department of Health guidance.