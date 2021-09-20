Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Theft

Sept. 14, 2:26 a.m.: A Greenville police officer was dispatched to BSG on a report of a theft from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the complainant/victim who stated at approximately 12:30 a.m. she went to her vehicle for her break and her purse was in the driver side door pocket of the listed vehicle. She advised that at approximately 2:10 a.m. she came back outside to find her purse was missing. From a previous investigation, the officer had prior knowledge the victim’s vehicle was parked in an area that did not have security cameras and was advised the victim did not know who would have stolen her purse. The victim called GPD dispatch later that day and advised she located her purse near the railroad tracks on Jaysville-Saint Johns Road and everything was left untouched in her purse other than the $96 in cash. There are no suspects at this time.

Drugs

Sept. 13, 5:23 p.m: A Greenville Police Office observed a red 2004 Ford F-150 being operated north bound on Sweitzer Street near Eidson Road. The Ford truck had a silver toolbox in the bed of the truck, along with a push lawn mower. The officer was familiar with the vehicle and knew it to be a suspect vehicle in another case. It was confirmed the registration was fictitious in relation to the listed vehicle and a traffic stop was made. After checking the VIN number on the inside of the door, it was confirmed that the truck belonged to a different owner than the person operating. A consensual search was performed and a cut-down red plastic straw was found indicating a drug use. The officer asked the driver if he could search his pockets and consent was given. During the search, the officer noticed one boot was tied and the other was untied, so the driver consensually took off his boots to be searched. A small baggie of an unknown white crystal substance fell out of the boots. The driver was detained, and advised when he was pulled over, he noticed the suspected drugs on the passenger seat of his vehicle. He advised the drugs were not his, and he was afraid of getting caught with them so he shoved them in his boot. The suspected drugs were taken as evidence to the Greenville Police Department. This case will be sent to the Darke County Prosecutor’s office for review pending lab results. The driver was released from the scene.

Domestic

Sept. 15, 11:51 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Central Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, an officer made contact with the witnesses. A female witness advised she was driving eastbound on Pine Street near Central Avenue when she observed a female and male arguing at the stated address when she honked her horn at them. As she passed, she noticed the female enter the driver’s side door. The male then stood at the driver’s side door yelling at the female before he grabbed the female and dragged her out of the vehicle. They went to the porch where the male demanded she give him the keys before they both went inside. The officers attempted to make contact with the male and female, but they would not answer the door. Their numbers were also called, but they were no longer correct. The witness wrote a statement of the incident. It is not known if there were any children present during the incident. The witness did not want to pursue charges but wanted to make sure the police were aware of the incident. No charges will be filed.

Warrant

Sept. 13, 9:35 a.m.: A Greenville officer observed a suspicious female subject who they knew to have an active warrant walking on the walking path in the Greenville City Park near East Park Drive. Dispatch confirmed through LEADS/NCIC the female was Sarah Brown who has an active warrant out of Miami County for failure to appear on an original charge for OVI with a $1,362 bond. The officer detained Brown, placing her into handcuffs and then searching her bag. Two syringe needles, a red plastic straw with an unknown white powdery substance on it, and a small plastic baggy that was tied in a knot with an unknown white powdery substance inside. Brown was searched and a syringe was located. Brown was then transported to the Darke-Miami County line where she was released to a state trooper.

Sept. 16, 9:08 p.m.: An officer observed a wanted subject in the yard at the 100 block of River Street. Through LEADS/NCIC it was confirmed that Dustin Burton had a misdemeanor warrant through the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch confirmed the warrant with Darke County. The warrant was for failure to appear for a contempt of court original charge, child support. Bond for this warrant is $525. Burton willingly exited the residence and was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail and released to staff.

Sept. 16, 3:15 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Drive in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant who advised her boyfriend, Ziathean Lemon, was inside her vehicle on the passenger side naked, with her two children in the back seat. Lemon was discovered to have an active felony warrant out of Miami County for drug possession with no bond. Dispatch confirmed the warrant with Miami County who requested the officer take Lemon to the Darke County Jail to be picked up later. Lemon was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail and released to staff to await pick up from Miami County.

