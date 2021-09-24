The “Gotta Love Me” clause

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

A clause is a stipulation or proviso within an agreement, treaty, or contract.

There are always special interest groups trying to make themselves distinctive and unique. They promote an agenda to be recognized, heard, and respected. Often, the persons within these groups feel discriminated against so they fight for acceptance to be who they are. They feel persecuted, degraded, or dehumanized. Often, I see their hurt and pain expressed as rage.

It seems to me they desire Christianity or perhaps a better understanding of Christianity. Christianity comes from Jesus Christ’s teachings which is to love God above all things, followed by loving one another as we love ourselves. Obeying the commandments is part of loving God above all things. So, Christians are to love their enemies, forgive those who wronged them, behave morally, do no harm, speak truth without judgment, repent of their sins, and lean on God’s grace for they can do none of these things on their own.

Christianity recognizes that suffering is a means of purification, and that humility is required to grow in holiness. So, when someone wrongs, defames, or ridicules a Christian for their faith they can rejoice for they have remained firmly rooted.

In a “perfect world,” laws would be unnecessary because everyone would be living as members of one body; brothers and sisters united in Christ. We know that has not happened yet. This is because peace resides in hearts, and not the world. Throughout all of history there has been good and evil, so Christians should see the challenges that lie before them as an opportunity to truly live their faith with greater trust and with heartfelt compassion for those who do not love.

Christians, however, are not doormats. There are over 2.4 billion Christians in the world, and they occupy nearly every profession. Christians are sinners and they know Jesus came into the world to save sinners. Christians are to be benevolent soldiers fighting for truth and justice. Therefore, when I get to feeling beat down by life, the news or if unkind words/actions are directed toward me, I inwardly smile and reassure myself with the words “Gotta Love Me.” For Christians are called to love one another even those they do not like. And that’s the kicker.

“You can love all men perfectly if you love the one God in them all.” ~Mother Teresa

“The truth with compassion is love.” ~Fr. Patrick Cahill

“Where there is no love, there is no God.” ~Padre Pio

UPCOMING EVENTS

Bruns Highway Harvest is now open daily. Monday through Friday 8 to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 to 8 and Sunday from 1 to 6. They carry Indian corn, pumpkins, mums, squash, and craft items.

Friday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 6:30 pm St. Denis Church is offering deep fried tenderloin dinners with apple sauce, French fries, and coleslaw for $8. There will be drinks and desserts available.

Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. is the Fall Harvest Sale held in tents upon the Versailles school grounds. There will be apple cider, produce, crafts, and much more.

Monday, Sept. 27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. is a Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW. Music by Tom Everhart. Open to the public $5.00 admission at the door.

Sunday, Oct. 3 the Versailles CYO will hold its BBQ Chicken dinner fundraiser. For tickets call Rich Schwieterman at 937-621-0433.

Happy birthday and anniversary wishes to community members as their birthdays and anniversaries approach.

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Richard Reier (70), Norbert Schlecty (70), Paul Parmenter (83), and all those who have passed and those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the sick, the caregivers, the grieving, the lonely, the addicted, and all who are struggling.

As an act of kindness tell someone you love them. Love is the ultimate manifestation of kindness. Love has been a scary word for many of us because there are various kinds of love, such as romantic, friendship, or unconditional. But in the English language we use only one word to convey those multiple meanings. We love our favorite foods, but not like we love our children. We love our spouse but not like we love our neighbors (hopefully!) Loving is a choice. We can love others without liking certain obvious qualities. Give it a go!

