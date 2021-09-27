Darke County GOP Women to host Ohio Senator Steve Huffman

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting featured speaker Ohio Senator Steve Huffman (R-5) at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville. Huffman will bring an update on recent legislative activity in the Ohio Senate.

Sen. Huffman is serving his first term in the Ohio Senate, representing the people of the 5th Senate District, which includes all of Miami and Preble counties in addition to portions of Darke and Montgomery counties. He joins the Senate after two terms in the Ohio House from 2015-2018. He also was elected and served as Miami County Coroner from 2012-2015. He currently is chairman of the Senate Health Committee and Vice-Chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. He also serves on the Insurance Committee and the Primary and Secondary Education Committee.

In addition to Huffman, the Republican candidates appearing on the Nov. 2 general election ballot have been invited to speak. The candidates invited are Becki Strait for Greenville City Treasurer, John Baumgardner for Greenville City Council President, as well as three candidates for Greenville City Council at large seats: Brian Brown, Doug Schmidt and Jeffrey D. Whitaker.

“Please take this opportunity to meet your local candidates and to hear about recent state level legislative developments. While it may not be a presidential or gubernatorial election year, local government positions are just as important. Please plan to attend, so that you can cast an informed vote this November.” said Jaime LeVeck, DCRWC President.

The program is free and does not require reservations. The club will be hosting a pizza tasting prior to the program. Pizzas from various establishments around Darke County will be featured. Dinner is optional at a cost per person of $10 for those who would like to attend and have made reservations for the meal. Dinner reservations must be made prior to noon, Oct. 7, by calling Wavelene Denniston at 937-547-6477 or emailing her at: [email protected]

For more information on the DCRWC, visit www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Jaime LeVeck at [email protected]