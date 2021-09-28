Hill pleads guilty to aggravated murder

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Lawrence M. Hill, 55, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to one count of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony. Darke County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Greenville Police officers arrested Hill for the murder of his son, Vincent Hill, 31, on the evening of Nov. 11, 2020, which took place at a residence located in the 2100 block of State Route 502 west of Greenville. Hill was arrested in Greenville within hours of the initial call and booked into the Darke County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Hill was originally charged on two counts — the first count aggravated murder, an unclassified felony, with a firearms specification; and the second count aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree with a firearm specification.

As part of the plea negotiations, the state moved to amend the indictment to delete the firearms specifications and dismiss count two of aggravated burglary, as Hill changed his plea from not guilty to guilty for count one of aggravated murder.

The defense and prosecution signed a document stating Hill is pleading guilty and faces a life term in prison.

Hill’s life term has the option of being reviewed by parole authority with the first opportunity coming at 20 years, second at 25 years, third at 30 years, and a fourth option with no review and serve life without parole with possible fines totaling up to $20,000.

Hill’s sentencing date is yet to be scheduled.

