Family Health to receive $800K in funds

Staff report

GREENVILLE — One local health care provider will receive more than $810,000 in capital improvement funds.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has awarded $33,912,927 in capital improvement awards to 50 community health care centers across Ohio. These funds will support construction, expansion, alteration, renovation, and other capital improvements to modify, enhance, and expand health care infrastructure. This funding is made possible through the American Rescue Plan, which Brown helped write and pass.

“The most important thing we can do to defeat this pandemic, get our economy moving again, and get people back to work, school and their lives, is to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Brown. “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, this funding will allow health care centers across Ohio to expand their critical health care infrastructure and provide the necessary services to the communities they serve.”

Family Health Services of Darke County, Greenville, was designated as receiving $810,508 out of the nearly $34 million granted to the 50 organizations.

In the American Rescue Plan, Brown helped secure more than $6 billion for community health centers nationwide, including more than $160 million for community health centers across Ohio to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations, particularly in Black and brown communities. The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) began awarding these funds this month and has invited more of Ohio’s community health centers to participate in its COVID-19 vaccine program.