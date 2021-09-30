Friends of Bear’s Mill presents 2021 Fall Open House, Oct. 9-10

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Friends of Bear’s Mill will be holding its annual Fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. The event will include free mill tours and grinding demonstrations at 12, 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday and 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors will be entertained with live music on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. featuring Eric Loy. Live music on Sunday will include Noah Back from 2 to 4 p.m. This event is free to the public. Donations are greatly appreciated.

Delicious foods such as our famous French Market 18-Bean Soup, cornbread muffins (made with Bear’s Mill stoneground cornmeal), brats and hotdogs from the grill, apple dumplings, pumpkin cookies and soft pretzels will be offered, as well as apple cider and gourmet coffees. In addition to the live music, the Animal Ambassadors from the Darke County Parks will be set up along the millrace on Saturday at noon. A silent auction benefiting the non-profit organization will be held all weekend.

“It is the mission of the Friends of Bear’s Mill to provide a rich cultural experience and community-oriented events including educational tours, demonstrations and nature walks while preserving the Mill’s historical significance and natural beauty,” said Kim Rudnick, Board President of the Friends of Bear’s Mill. “Come out and enjoy some live music, a bowl of bean soup and cornbread, take a tour of the Mill and walk along the paths and around the waterways to enjoy the fall scenery here in Darke County. This is a fun, family-oriented event that appeals to young and old alike,” Rudnick concluded.

In addition to stoneground flours and meals, the Mill Store offers kitchen and gourmet goods as well as Boston Stoker Coffees and Bakehouse Breads. Original pottery by the Millrace Potters, giftware, women’s jewelry and Bear’s Mill souvenirs are also available for sale. The Clark Gallery at Bear’s Mill will feature the October artist for the “Art at the Mill” series. Included will be the striking photographs by Cincinnati artist, Tim Freeman.

The Mill Store and Clark Gallery are operated by the Friends of Bear’s Mill; the Mill and surrounding grounds are the newest addition to the Darke County Parks. Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Road, about 5 miles east of Greenville. For more information, contact Bear’s Mill at 937-548-5112 or visit www.bearsmill.org for more details.