Midmark hires Collins as director of design, human factors

Staff report

DAYTON — Midmark Corp. has announced the hiring of Chris Collins as director of design and human factors.

In the newly-created position, Collins will lead design and user experience across the organization, enabling Midmark’s solution development for the medical, dental, and animal health markets.

“The addition of this leadership role is an important step in strengthening Midmark’s position as a clinical environmental design company,” Jon Wells, president and CEO, said. “Chris will play a vital role in reinforcing patient- and provider-centered design thinking in product development and new customer experiences.”

Collins will help keep the end-user experience top of mind throughout the entire design process to ensure Midmark offerings are designed for how patients and caregivers can best interact and use the products and technologies.

Stephanie Muir, chief technology officer said, “Chris’ leadership and collaboration across Midmark will bring an even greater depth of design expertise to the organization. He will be intimately engaged in expanding our design skills, systems, toolkits and partnerships as we continue to deliver on our promise to design seamless solutions that simplify and enable better care.”

With nearly 30 years of design leadership, Collins most recently served as a director of UX design at Eli Lilly’s Digital Health Design Labs, where he led design teams that created digital drug companions as well as Lilly Digital Health’s first commercialized iOS and Android product, a migraine care digital therapeutic. As part of the Digital Health core team, he worked alongside human factors, development and delivery, medical, regulatory, privacy, labeling, external agencies, and various other Lilly Brand teams.

Collins spent nearly 10 years at Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications where he was responsible for managing and directing cross-disciplinary design for the North American Creative Design Centers. He also held roles at Kaleidoscope Innovation as well as HTC American Innovation. Across these different positions, Collins built and directed global, cross-disciplinary teams with a focus on industrial design, UX design, consumer insights, and design trend forecasting to develop consumer and healthcare solutions.

Collins earned a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial design from the University of Cincinnati and completed an executive leadership program through the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill during his time at Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications.

For more information about Midmark, visit midmark.com.