There is only ‘Now’

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

Time travel is the fascinating action of travelling through time into the past or the future. At present, time travel is science fiction. However, I agree with Albert Einstein when he stated, “the distinction between the past, present, and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion.” I contemplate after our earthly lives (in eternity) time travel will be possible. We may not be able to change our choices, but we will realize the repercussions of each of our actions. We will discover whether our decisions were in the best interest of family, society, or ourselves and/or whether they were detrimental to one or more.

We have only the present time, the here and now. The past is forever behind us, and the future is forever ahead of us. It seems so cut and dry but the past and the future can cause us a great deal of anguish. Few of us can say we have never been haunted by mistakes of our past nor the anxiety of the future.

The past is over, unchangeable, (even though segments of our population are working hard to rewrite history). We might look harshly upon the past because we have taken our actions out of context. We may have overreacted or made a wrong judgement because we did not have the complete story. As they say hindsight is 20/20. Knowledge, wisdom, and maturity, continue to grow while evidence and facts continue to surface, but the decision were good if it were coming from the best we knew at the time. Even if we intentionally wronged or harmed someone’s character or property, we cannot change the past. The best we can do is forgive ourselves, ask for forgiveness from those we wronged, and attempt to make restitution.

Even if we do not receive forgiveness from others, it is most essential that we forgive ourselves. If we cannot find forgiveness within our hearts, we will never be able to leave the past behind us. Forgiveness is a powerful weapon for as Mahatma Gandhi said “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong.”

Regarding the future, it is a huge unknown which can be a source of anxiety for us, especially if we have control issues or are not adventurous nor gamblers. The present has much to do with the future. Decisions we make today affect our tomorrow, duh! I am reminded by a quote in the movie Shawshank Redemption; “Get busy living or get busy dying.” My interpretation is, we can either try something or do nothing. Trying means we might fail but doing nothing means things will never change — except by outside forces. Life involves risk. No one lives forever but sadly there are people who have already died inside themselves.

There is the “Parable of the Talents,” in Matthew 25:14–30, which hopefully we are all familiar with, if not I recommend reading it. It’s meaning is that we are given talents from God, and we are to use them not waste them, nor are they to be selfishly hoarded. Our lives are not our own, we belong to God, and we are meant to do his will which is to love others through our talents.

It will remain a mystery how some people can live in the moment; enjoying life as it unfolds, while others are either filled with regrets or living in a dream world. For a quick self-analysis meditate on the following quote from Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu: “If you’re depressed, you’re living in the past. If you’re anxious, you’re living in the future. If you’re at peace, you’re living in the present.”

“Your past, present and future are all taken care of as you put your trust in Jesus.” ~Unknown

“The past is behind, learn from it. The future is ahead, prepare for it. The present is here, live it.” ~Unknown

“Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future.” ~Oscar Wilde

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, Oct. 2, Karaoke beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Versailles Vets Club in the Bunker

Sunday, Oct. 3, check out Singo at 7 p.m. in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker (basement).

Monday, Oct. 4, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. is a Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW. Music by Tom Everhart. Open to the public, $5 admission at the door.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. a Veterans Dinner will be served at the VHS Cafetorium. RSVP 937-526-4427.

Happy birthday wishes to Dick Pierron, Nancy Kremer, Tianna Mescher, Louie Von Duhn, Sue Ann Knapke, Heather Henderson, Joyce Lease, Amy Brandt, Paula Dirksen, Mike Mangen, Brenda McCoy, Kevin Lyme, Bruce Magoto, Kelsey Davis, Jim Rahm, Larry Reed, Danielle Clack, Janelle Crickmore, Lauren Hartzell, Chris Beasley, Brandon Christian, Emma Jean Hartzell, Marissa Vencil, Lori Davidson, Ashley Roberts, Becky Condon, Marilyn Petitjean, Viv DeWall, Bob Turpen, Steven Mangen, Mary Lou Nerderman, Phil Streib, Sharon Kramer, Ryan Oliver, Jim Zehringer, Karen Clayton, Angie Hoelscher, Alex Dircksen, Mike McClurg, Courtney Swabb, Ginny Voisard, Gina Hoying, Nicci Keiser, and Uncle John Magoto as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Alexis and Brian Hemmelgarn (1), Traci and Dan Treon (5), Katie and Matthew Curtis (11), Kate and Clint Brewer (15), Jenni and Dusty Johns (15), Linda and Alan May (15), Janet and Rick Unger (17), Carrie and Eric Behlke (17), Tammy and Mike Poling (19), Angie and Jeff Francis, (20), Jenny and Nick Timmerman (21), Georgiana and Erick Williams (24), Sheri and Craig Reed (28), Tina and Luke Subler (29), Kelly and Mike Monnin (30), Sheila and Pat Voisard (31), Kathy and Dale Schlater (31), Margie and Rick Heitkamp (35), Elaine and Jim Barlage (38), Jacqui and Steve Rethman (39), Debbie and Mike Shively (39), Elaine and Greg Bergman (43), Terry and Roger Bey (43), Deb and Dewey Ward (43), Madonna and Fred McEldowney (50), Norma and Tom Parin (51), Karen and Ron Mescher (51), Jane and Vern Monnin (55), and Cindy and Ed Grogean (58) and all those couples celebrating anniversaries but not named.

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Debra Bergman (60), Michelle Cohee (68), Eugene Rethman (88), and all those who have passed and those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the sick, terminally ill, caregivers, all those who have lost loved ones, the lonely, the addicted, and all who are struggling.

As an act of kindness remain patient. Take the time to be in the present moment. Find the good in every situation. Take the time to breathe, reboot, and reestablish your focus. Perhaps your lunch order takes longer than usual, or you’re forced to wait for a customer service agent’s computer to access your data, or perhaps you’re delayed by an exceptionally long train. Remain cool and occupy yourself with something of value, such as prayer, constructing your next grocery list or sending a thoughtful text to a friend you have not connected with lately.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist.