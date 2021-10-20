Commissioners urge breast cancer awareness

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday to discuss drainage at the airport, proclaim October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and announce job openings. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

The commissioners approved the new date for the advertisement of bids for drainage updates and waterway construction at the Darke County Airport.

“This is for the western farm field that sits west of the runway,” Aultman said. “With the new updated drainage from the new taxiway draining the majority of water that way, we have to update the tile to accept the water.”

The commissioner said the project will be done from the spring to summer of 2022. All bids are due by Dec. 15, by 1 p.m. Estimated costs for the project is $93,537.25.

The commissioners met with a group of ladies from Wayne HealthCare to proclaim October as “Breast Cancer Awareness Month.” The proclamation states approximately 248,200 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Aultman expressed his concern with cancer awareness in general, and it is proclaimed early detection and education are critical in order to save lives. Citizens are encouraged to increase awareness and to spread the importance of breast cancer screenings.

“It affects both men and women. It’s just good to get awareness out there,” he said.

Lastly, due to the pending retirement of Darke County Sheriff Toby Spencer, the Darke County Republican Party is accepting letters of interest from any qualified, registered Darke County Republican for the position of sheriff until noon, Nov. 15.

Information can be sent to Darke County Republican Party, P.O. Box 45, Greenville, OH 45331, or email [email protected]

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at the county administrative office located at 520 S. Broadway in Greenville. For more information, contact the commissioner’s office at 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]