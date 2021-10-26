Gehret receives capstone highlight student of the month

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Capstone Versailles Agriculture Education student Wesley Gehret is the capstone highlight student of the month.

Gehret is a senior at Versailles High School and participates in the Agriculture Education Capstone Program. Wesley is the son of Bob and Patty Gehret of Versailles, Ohio.

Wesley started working at Gehret Nursery in the spring of 2019 and has continued to work throughout his senior year putting in over 2,100 hours. Wesley’s primary roles at Gehret Nursery Inc. includes: mulching, spraying weeds, overseeing mowing at cemetery, operating skid loader, landscaping, edging, assisting with hardscaping projects, mowing, equipment maintenance and sowing grass seed.

“Wesley has always demonstrated a good attitude, he learns quickly, has great attendance and works with great perfection,” Ted Gehret, owner of Gehret NurseryInc. said. “Wesley has great communication skills, when a job is finished he is quick to ask what needs to be done next and complete work efficiently on his own.”

Gehret plans to continue to work at Gehret Nursery Inc after graduation and would someday like to own his own nursery/landscaping company.

Congratulations to Wesley.