Fort GreeneVille DAR honors National DAR Day of Service

Staff report

GREENVILLE — To honor the anniversary of DAR’s founding on Oct. 11, Fort GreeneVille Chapter engaged in local service projects in the community throughout the month of October. The chapter promoted historic preservation, education, and patriotism through several meaningful community service projects.

In promoting historic preservation, the chapter created Christmas ornaments for the military Christmas tree at the Garst Museum. The ornaments are in honor of Fort GreeneVille DAR members’ American Revolutionary War ancestors and patriots buried in Darke County.

In promoting education, the chapter adopted a classroom at St. Mary’s school. The chapter provided needed supplies to the first and second grades.

In promoting patriotism, the chapter donated over $600 worth of items to active military overseas. Fort GreeneVille members donate items annually. The items were shipped by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, along with signed cards from the chapter.