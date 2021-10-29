Keep the faith and don’t worry

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

Don’t let this world weigh you down. It’s difficult to find that happy medium but we are called to do so. When we were children, we didn’t think of all the evils of the world. One reason was our attention span was so short. Another was that everything seemed so beyond our scope of control, but primarily it was because we were completely and totally self-absorbed. Life only mattered to the extent that it impacted our stomachs or playtime.

When we get older, we find that the world is vast and we have decisions to make that go beyond what to eat, wear, who we associate with, what we do for a living, and so forth. It’s nice to be in control of your life, until something overwhelms you. For some of us it takes little to become overwhelmed but for others we enjoy a challenge. Regardless we usually learn that playing by the rules produces better results than “kicking against the goads” or fighting the establishment.

It’s always easier to go along to get along than to go against, unless going along compromises our ethics, values, faith. However, at some point every one of us reaches that fork in the road and we must decide who we really are and what is truly important to us. Societal values and culture are in constant flux so we might be tempted to go with the flow or compromise ourselves if we do not have an unyielding moral compass. Of course, at any time we may get off track or stumble along the way, but that is all part of becoming our best person. Our beliefs are constantly being challenged, but eventually our character is formed and forged.

Possibly, however our mind is the most challenging adversary we will ever encounter. It can bring forth doubt, negativity, and fear but if we learn to master our mind, we can find a profound peace. Attempting to do anything on our own is futile but with prayer, meditation, reflection, discernment, and by testing the spirit we can find a contentment while living in a world of injustice. We can become childlike, not by being self-centered, but by realizing there are things beyond our control and to worry is useless.

Know that there is a time for war and a time for peace. It’s all summed up concisely in the first verse of the serenity prayer; God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference. Another source would come from the book of Ecclesiastes in which we understand there is nothing new under the sun. We are reminded that with much wisdom comes much sorrow and as knowledge grows, grief increases. In other words, throughout the history of man there has been corruption and injustice at the expense of the just.

The past doesn’t mean we should accept injustices, but rather we should remain steadfast in our beliefs, be merciful, loving, a peacemaker, and at times a defender of the weak or persecuted. But above all “Keep the faith and don’t worry.”

“Worry is like a rocking chair. It will give you something to do but you won’t get anywhere.” ~Proverb

“Worrying does not take away tomorrow’s troubles, it takes away today’s peace.” ~Unknown

“Pray about everything and worry about nothing. You will enjoy life much more.” ~Joyce Meyer

UPCOMING EVENTS

Tuesday, Oct. 26 begins the November session of classes at the Darke County YMCAs of Versailles and Greenville. Now is a wonderful time to sign up for any number of classes from water, dance, yoga, cycling, and circuit training.

Saturday, Oct. 30 beginning at 8 p.m. Versailles Vets Club hosts a Halloween Costume/Dance Party in the Bunker (downstairs).

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 8 p.m. to midnight, Ansonia American Legion has Karaoke.

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the Versailles Eagles Auxiliary is holding their breakfast buffet. This is open to the public and first responders will eat free. Also, children dressed for Halloween under the age of ten accompanied with a paid adult will eat free.

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. Versailles will observe Halloween Trick or Treat. Also beginning at 1 p.m. the St. Denis K of C will be hosting a youth Halloween party with prizes awarded for costumes in various age groups and categories. Categories are Religious; Original; Scariest; Prettiest. Everyone is invited and goodie bags will be provided to all participants.

Monday, Nov. 1 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. is a Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW. Open to the public, with music by Tom Everhart. Admission is $5 at the door.

Tuesday, Nov. 2 Versailles’ holds an election to fill four village council positions with five men running. All have village knowledge and/or experience. The candidates are Ralph Gigandet, Jr., Cory Griesdorn, Randy Gump, Kent Paulus, and Lance Steinbrunner.

Thursday, Nov. 4 beginning at 7 p.m. Bid Euchre returns to the Versailles Vets Club. There is a $5 entry fee which becomes the cash prize for the top three.

Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. a Veterans Dinner will be served at the VHS Cafetorium. RSVP 937-526-4427 asap.

Happy birthday wishes to Stacy Poeppelman, Mike Kelch, Teresa Gross, Amber Hoying, Carey Whittington, Rose Lucas, Brenda Henry, Marilyn Bensman, Robin Brown, Jennifer Luthman, Jean Buxton, Noreen Wendeln, Kathy Schulze, Martha Oliver, Judy Marshal, Matt Monnin, Renee Dirksen, Raquel Bulcher, Marlene Schmitmeyer, T.J. Suter, Amy Schoen, Cindy Schulze, Jim Grillot, and Bonnie Paulus, as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Haley and Brian Francis (11), Jenny and Phil Pleiman (21), Amy and Brian Wagner (26), Nicki and Eric Voisard (27), Jill and Tony Siegel (28), Janet and Don Pothast (29), Vicki and Steve Buschur (30), Mary Ann and Randy Grilliot (31), Sharon and Mike Kramer (32), Vicki and Ed Ruhe (32), Cheryl and Dane Ganger (39), Karen and Dale Luthman (42), Sharon and Jim Siders (44), Rose and Mike Stegall (45), Karen and Jim Raterman (46), Mary and Joe Larger (46), Donna and Tim Wagner (51), Jean and Jack Turpen (56), and Katherine and Laverne Brunswick (61) and all those couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Naomi Bemis (85), Dorothy Mangen (91), and all those who have passed and those who are in our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your healing and uplifting prayers for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, send a card or words of encouragement. We all need support, confidence, or reassurance, especially when we are experiencing a challenging time. Thoughtful actions can change someone’s perspective, restore self-confidence, increase one’s energy, and renew hope.

