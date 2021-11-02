Patrol investigate fatal crash on I-75 north of Troy

Staff report

PIQUA — Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2021 which left a Greenville woman dead.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75, milepost 78, just south of County Road 25A in Miami County. A white 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier was northbound in the right hand lane when the driver made an abrupt lane change into the path of a 2022 Purple Freightliner semi. Both vehicles came to final rest in the left lane along the cable barrier. The vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

The driver of the Cavalier, Sharon Snyder, 64, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, Raymond J. Harper, 53, Taylor, Mich., was not injured.

Deputies from Miami County Sheriff’s Office along with personnel from Troy Fire and EMS were on scene to assist. Miami County Coroner William Ginn was on scene as well as troopers from the Patrol’s Crash Reconstruction Unit. Ohio Department of Transportation crews assisted with setting up traffic control. Traffic was allowed through by using the right berm while both lanes of travel were closed for approximately three hours.

The crash remains under investigation.