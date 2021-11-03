Darke County votes

By Erik Martin, Editor

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — The Nov. 2, 2021, election in Darke County saw voters approve all local issues on the ballot. NOTE: All results are unofficial until each county’s Boards of Elections meet to certify the votes.

ISSUES

The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services of Darke, Miami, and Shelby Counties 0.6-mill renewal levy passed with 73.4 percent of the vote.

A 4.15-mill emergency renewal levy for Greenville City Schools passed with 59.16 percent of the vote.

A bond and 1.84-mill levy for Bradford Exempted Village Schools passed with 69.45 percent of the vote. Bradford voters also approved a 7-mill renewal tax with 73.83 percent voters affirming.

Voters also approved 1-mill and 3-mill replacement levies for Adams Township Fire District 1.

An additional 1.75-mill tax for the benefit of Arcanum Joint Ambulance District passed with 61.86 percent of the vote.

Washington Township voters approved and additional 1.5-mill levy with 56.52 percent of the vote.

Harrison Township’s 2.5-mill additional tax passed with 51.30 percent of the vote.

An additional 2.5-mill levy for Harrison Township Road District #1 was approved, with 51.30 percent of the vote.

Municipalities which saw renewal levies pass include Ansonia (3-mill), Gordon (1.8- and 3.2-mill), Gettysburg (.09- and 1.9-mill), New Madison (1-mill), Pitsburg (1.1- and 1.4-mill), Hollansburg (6-mill), Palestine (2.3-mill), and New Weston (2.75-mill).

A petition to allow Casey’s in Union City, Ohio, allowing the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sundays passed with the support of 60.22 percent of voters.

CANDIDATES

Greenville City Councilman John A. Baumgardner, who ran unopposed, will be Greenville’s new council president.

Rebecca Strait was elected Greenville City Treasurer without opposition.

Incumbent Councilmen Doug Schmidt and Jeff Whitaker were reelected to at-large seats on council, and will be joined by new Councilman Brian R. Brown.

In Versailles, voters elected Ralph Gigandet Jr., Kent J. Paulus, Cory J. Griesdorn, and Lance Steinbrunner to the village council, with Randy A. Gump falling short.

A great number of local villages and townships in Darke County saw no candidates for many open offices.

The Darke County Board of Elections reports voter turnout in Darke County was 18.75 percent of registered voters, including absentee and early voters.

For more detailed information, visit the Darke County Board of Elections website at www.boe.ohio.gov/darke/c/elecres/20211102results.pdf.

Contact Daily Advocate Editor Erik Martin by email at [email protected]