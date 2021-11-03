Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

Wanted Person

Oct. 27, 9:32 p.m.: A known subject, Corey Hobbs, was observed in the alley behind the 300 block of Harrison Avenue. Hobbs had an active Darke County Sheriff’s Office felony warrant on a probation violation for the original offense of possession of methamphetamine. Hobbs was detained and searched. The officer found a glass pipe with a burnt residue. Hobbs was then transported to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office where he denied using the glass pipe for drugs, and the pipe was disposed.

Oct 26, 5:21 p.m.: Noah Kissinger was apprehended at the 100 block of South Broadway for a Darke County warrant for failure to appear for a bond hearing on an original charge of domestic violence. Kissinger was ordered out from inside the porch and was arrested before being transported to DCSO jail where he was held on a bond of $2,025.

Oct. 25, 6:36 p.m.: A black 1997 Dodge Ram was observed heading eastbound on Russ Road with a license plate belonging to a blue 1994 GMC Sierra. A traffic stop was made and the driver was identified as Dustin Brock who had an active warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of driving under suspension, bond $325. Brock was arrested and issued a citation in reference to driving under suspension and fictitious plates.

Vandalism

Oct 26, 11:40 a.m.: Police arrived at the 300 block of Oxford Drive on a disorderly subject report. The female victim advised officers her ex-boyfriend, Ziathean Lemon, had kicked in her front door causing damage. The victim stated he did not enter the apartment after kicking in the door but did throw a drink at her. A nearby witness also claimed to have seen the incident. Photographs of the damage were taken and a witness statement was completed. Lemon was contacted and admitted to being over at the property but denied anything described. He was served a citation for criminal damaging and informed of his court date.

Disorderly

Oct. 28, 3:22 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the Wayne HealthCare Emergency Room in reference to a disorderly male. Upon arrival, the suspect had flipped the bed on its side, ripped a whiteboard off the wall and threw it at security, and was yelling at the staff. The suspect advised he just needed medication to help him calm his anxiety down. Further investigation revealed the suspect was being admitted to a mental health facility in Dayton. Officers cited the suspect for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Photos of the damages were taken.

Domestic

Oct. 20, 2:44 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a male and female physically fighting in the parking lot. The complainant advised the two suspects got into a truck and drove away. The truck matching the description was located, and the male was identified as Gregory St. Meyers. St. Meyers advised everything was OK, but the female passenger shook her head no, so she was advised to exit the vehicle to talk privately with the officer about her side of the story. She said that St. Meyers is her biological grandfather, and as they came out of the store he demanded she give him the keys because he was going to drive. When she went to open the driver side door, St. Meyers came after her swinging, hitting her in the side of the neck and face. It was observed she did have fresh marks on the right side of her neck. She decided to press charges. St. Meyers was unsure about how the incident happened and could not remember who hit who first and thought maybe the victim had pushed him first to which the victim advised she had pushed him because he had balled a fist and was about to punch her as an attempt to not get hit. St. Meyers was found to have an active Indiana Driver’s license suspension for a traffic violation, and it was found the license plate on the rear of the vehicle belonged to a Chevy Equinox, not the truck on hand. He was charged with assault, driving under suspension, and fictitious plates.

