Versailles FFA sponsoring Family Farm Safety Program

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The Versailles FFA is sponsoring a Family Farm Safety Program.

The program will take place on Dec. 13 in the Versailles Schools’ cafetorium; 280 Marker Road, Versailles, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

An invitation is being extended to Darke County and surrounding area farm families with the purpose of the event being to review dangers, show how to prevent accidents, pass out safety equipment, and review precautions associated with silo gases, grain bins, and manure pits.

The Versailles FFA feels it is important to review these topics since farming is such a dangerous career as seen by many recent tragic accidents. Our main target is farmers and families within Darke County and the surrounding area.

This program is a free event and will include a free meal, a safety program and distribution of safety equipment that can be used on farms related to grain bins, silo gases, and manure pits.

This is designed to be a family event and children grades 5 and up can stay with their parents and listen to the safety program. Children in fifth grade and younger will attend a separate farm safety program.

RSVPs need to be entered by Monday, Dec. 6.

If you are interested in attending this important farm safety event, please RSVP to Dena Wuebker at [email protected] or Taylor Bergman at [email protected]