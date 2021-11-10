Belle Fiole Tanning opens Greenville salon

Staff report

GREENVILLE — A local business cut the ribbon for the opening of its second location Wednesday morning.

Belle Fiole Tanning, 1375 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, first began as a joint venture with sisters Emily Aikman and Jenni Blackburn, in November 2006 at its Arcanum location (24 W. George Street). The sisters’ parents, Jim and Carmen Watt, helped their girls by purchasing everything needed for the salon.

“We began the salon with just one tanning bed, and gradually added on as the business grew. It’s funny to look back at the days that we had a tanning salon with just one bed, but we didn’t stay like that too long,” laughed Jenni.

Emily came up with the name for the business, which is French for “beautiful vessel.” She has also been the one behind the design and decor of the business. As Emily’s family began to grow, she decided to step down as one of the primary operators of the business in order to dedicate as much time to her new family as possible, though she jumps in to help whenever she is needed.

In 2015, Jenni, along with her husband, Jason, purchased the business from Jim and Carmen. In 2020, despite the shutdown that occurred during the tanning industry’s busiest months of the year, Jason and Jenni decided to pursue their vision of opening a second location in Greenville.

“We prayed that if it was God’s will for us to move forward with this, that everything would fall into place,” remarked Jason.

Within a little over two months of signing the lease for the space, Belle Fiole Tanning in Greenville opened for business. “We are so appreciative of the overwhelming support from our old and new clients!” exclaimed Jason and Jenni.

Belle Fiole’s biggest sale of the year will occur Nov. 22 to 27. They will also be hosting an open house at each of their locations, complete with catered appetizers, prize giveaways, as well as desserts and hot chocolate from their other business, Crème de la Crème Cakery. The Arcanum location’s open house will be on Monday, Nov. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. The Greenville location’s open house will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m.