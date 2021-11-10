Veterans fundraising talent show Nov. 13

Staff report

TROY — The Veterans Memorial Park and Digital Library is proud to announce the 007 Talent Show, scheduled to film live from the Miami Valley Veterans Museum in Troy, Ohio, on Nov. 13.

The mission gives veterans and their organizations a voice on social media platforms, enhances outreach for new members, teaches digital literacy, and enables coordination among various organizations. The annual live talent show is its only source of fundraising.

The mission is in its seventh year, with a goal to expand the veterans’ digital library and establish a booming social media presence of veterans — for veterans. Now, fully functioning, work is being done to digitize participating veteran’s oral histories, pictures, and all other forms of primary material. In the past years, the organization partnered with Interactive Media TV, and Public Access Channel 5 at Greenville High School. It has also produced videos for organizations like the VFW, American Legion, Gold Star families, DAV, the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, and MOPH.

Thanks to the phenomenal support of sponsors, a used recreational vehicle was purchased, to be converted into a mobile studio. Now, oral histories of veterans and current events can be covered all year long. Additionally, “Never Stop Serving,” a student-produced show that highlights the fact that veterans serve long after their military duty, is currently in its seventh season. This year, we received an invitation to show our program at the Ohio School Board Association Conference on Nov. 8, in Columbus, Ohio.

Donations of $20,000 and above will be named as our partner throughout the mission.

Talent Show Sponsors: $20,000 and above: at least 15 mentions in between shows, and three 30-second commercials run on our digital board; a five-minute opportunity for a representative to speak at the live show; a full page ad in our program; and a logo or mention on our event T-shirt. $1,000: at least three mentions in between shows and one 30-second commercials run on our digital board; a full page ad in our program.

Act Sponsor: $500 mentioned every time the act is presented. (Slots limited)

Gift Sponsor: less than $500 and any donated items valued above $100 will become a sponsor at that corresponding level, plus a quarter-page ad in our program.

Additionally, we will wrap the bottom of our mobile unit with sponsors’ bricks.

Mobile Unit Foundation Sponsors: $15,000 Diamond brick, $10,000 Gold brick, $5,000 Silver brick, $1,000 Bronze brick

Please make checks payable to VMPDL Mission to our address. All sponsorship opportunities apply to the fundraising talent show/vehicle/social media only. The park itself will have no advertisements. Any questions, please call 937-542-0966 or email [email protected]