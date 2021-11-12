Busy just got busier

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

For many of us the year has been busy with all the responsibilities of life. Recently we went through a time change, followed by a change in the weather. Then like the sport schedules crowding together with volleyball, cross country, and football finishing, all while wrestling, basketball and bowling get into full swing our schedules become more conflicted. Most everyone’s life accelerates because of the impending holidays.

Halloween seems long ago, and we just celebrated Veterans Day yesterday, so now we move quickly to Thanksgiving and Christmas. When I was a child, I thought these two holidays were independent of one another not seeing their connection. For most of my adult life I kept hearing people complain that Christmas has overshadowed Thanksgiving.

It is true that the holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas have been (somewhat) fused together. Nonetheless, Thanksgiving is the start of the holiday season focusing on family, friendship, worship and giving thanks. We can think of Thanksgiving as the “pregame ceremonies,” or “opening act” for Christmas. In neither case does that make Thanksgiving part of Christmas. Thanksgiving is simply a day of reverence, an opportunity to worship and give thanks in the company of family. Thanksgiving continues to remain a separate holiday that precedes Christmas. Thanksgiving is the reason some (but not all) say Happy Holidays because they are encompassing both Thanksgiving and Christmas within one greeting.

Christmas, while having many similarities to Thanksgiving, such as being a family holiday, deeply rooted in tradition, a time of worship and giving thanks, has many more facets to the season. Christmas has baking, carry-ins, cookies, office parties, Santa Claus, lights, Christmas music, shopping, wrapping presents, gift exchanges, decorating the tree, as well as the house inside and out.

Everyone seems to get into the Christmas spirit with more love and affection, which makes me question why anyone would think we are rushing the season. The season in which the earth received its king, the infant Christ Jesus. So, you won’t hear me complaining that someone celebrated Christmas with their family in July, September, or October because several members are wintering in warmer climates during Christmas. Both holidays are about worship and family, not about any strict adherence to the date printed on any calendar. Besides, sometimes I think those who vocalize their discontent at this time of year are simply stressed and attempting to slow their lives down.

So, prepare yourself, get adequate sleep, set your priorities, make your lists, and get ready for a fast and furious two months. Be aware that if you find you are constantly too busy it’s time to reevaluate your activities. And if you find yourself short on finances make the responsible decision to work within your budget this year. Next Christmas you can be better prepared by starting a Christmas fund at your bank or picking up a part time job.

“Beware of the barrenness of a busy life.” ~Socrates

“Focus on being productive instead of busy.” ~Tim Ferris

“Happiness is being busy doing the things you love!” ~Unknown

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 9 p.m. the Versailles Hometown Christmas Celebration held downtown on Main Street. Santa arrives at 7 p.m. There will be entertainment, caroling, food trucks, games, and carriage rides on hand

Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13, the Versailles Drama Club presents “Cap’n Hook,” 7:30 nightly at the Versailles Performing Arts Center.

Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. the Versailles Eagles sponsors Breakfast with Santa.

Sunday, Nov. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the St. Denis Church Basement the Versailles Lions Club will be holding a pancake breakfast.

Also Sunday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Noah Back will be performing at Greenville’s Memorial Hall. Tickets are $10.

Later Sunday starting at 4 p.m. the American Legion Auxiliary will be holding a Chicken Fry at the Vets Club. The public is welcome to eat in or carry-out. Curb service is available on Wood Street or within the Club’s parking lot. Presale orders can be called in as early as 3 p.m. 937-526-5959.

Thursday, Nov. 18, starting at 7 p.m. The Versailles Vets Club will hold Bid Euchre games in the bunker. There is a $5 entry fee and food on hand. Cash prize for the top three.

Happy birthday wishes to Steve Winner, Robin Meinerding, Missy Voisard, Tricia Carson, Lynn Langston, Corrie Jennings, Tammy O’Reilly, Karen Kelch, Levi Francis, Hala Knapke, Becky Chrisman, Deb Pohl, Shila Magoto, Monica Knapke, Henry Uhlenhake, Diane Elsas, Fr. Jim Simons, Dee Stahl, Lauren Meinke, Maleah Bulcher, Shorty Keller, Carmen Kingrey, Gene Epperly, Dusty Francis, Nina Barga, Marcia Davidson, Nancy (Tom) Subler, Joan Ruschau, Rose Lucas, Kevin Bohman, Janet Garber, Kim Condon, Keith Hartzell, Candy Stump, and Uncle John Magoto as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Caitlin and Tom McNeilan (9), Lori and Jason Hemmelgarn (9), Kelly and Kevin Luthman, Donna and Allen Francis (25), Lisa and Joe Rush (25), Holly and Nick Keiser (28), Missy and Brad Francis (31), Shirley and D. Johns, Sue Ann and Joe Knapke (40), Kim and Randy Condon (43), Dee and Brian Monnin (43), Dianne and Jim Grillot (50), Mary Jo and Ken Voisard (54), Mary Jean and Paul Meyer (56), and all couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please join me in extending my condolences to the family and friends of Katie Jo Dross (21), Sharon Snyder (64), Michael Bartik (81), James Thiebeau (86), Mary Grisez (88), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, try understanding where someone is coming from. Listen with awareness and be sympathetic, tolerant, and forgiving of another’s feelings. After all, we are all just doing the best we can with what we have.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.