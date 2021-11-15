Five appear for Grand Jury arraignment

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Five people appeared for Grand Jury arraignment in Darke County Common Pleas Court Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Adam M. Fisher of Ft. Recovery entered a not guilty plea to one county of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fifth degree. If convicted, Fisher can face up to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory.

Robert L. Price entered a not guilty plea to one count of breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree. Price faces up to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine, all of which are non mandatory, if convicted. Defense attorney Alex Pendl was appointed to Price, and his next court date is scheduled for Dec. 27.

Virgil Keiser entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. If convicted, Keiser faces up to $2,500 in fines and 12 months in prison, all of which are not mandatory. Judge Hein gave Keiser three weeks to find a lawyer and released him on an OR bond. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 27.

Zachary S. Gilbert of Greenville entered a not guilty plea to one count of vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree. Gilbert faces up to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine if convicted, all of which are not mandatory. His next court date is set for Dec. 23, and defense attorney Nicole Pohlman was appointed to his case.

Christian Swoveland of Union City, Ind. entered a not guilty plea to one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and one count of handling a weapon while driving under the influence. Both charges have a maximum of 18 months in prison with a $5,000 fine, all of which are not mandatory, for a total of up to 36 months and a $10,000 fine if he is convicted. Swoveland’s next court date is Dec. 6.

