Darke County Farmers Union holds Fall Harvest meeting

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Farmers Union held its Fall Harvest Meeting at the OSU Extension on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The group recognized and honored the 4-H Youth which it supported at the recent Great Darke County Fair in August. After all the youth spoke about their involvement in 4-H and introduced their families, the members discussed the Medicare Open Enrollment and Health Insurance available through the Ohio Farmers Union. Information was also made available on Solar Farm Leases and Carbon Credits. Light refreshments were served.