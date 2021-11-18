Free Virtual Caregiver Workshop on Dec. 8

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The Area Agency on Aging is hosting one last caregiver workshop for 2021, in order to reach individuals who may be experiencing stress during the holiday season.

The workshop, entitled “Not Always So Jolly – Care-giving Through the Holidays” will address how the holidays are stressful for many, at a time where everyone seems to be jolly. Grief comes in different forms, and at different times throughout the care-giving journey, which can add overwhelming stress to the caregiver’s life. This presentation will explore common losses affecting caregivers, and those receiving the care, common presenting symptoms, and strategies that have been helpful for many, in order to best approach the holidays in 2021. Join us for this interactive workshop that reminds caregivers, “it is okay to not be okay.”

“Not Always So Jolly – Care-giving Through the Holidays” is a free, small-group, online workshop 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, by presenter Bonnie Orlins, LISW-S ACHP-SW, Bereavement Counseling Professional in Pathways of Hope, the grief center at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Registration is requested by Dec. 6 by contacting Kelsey Haus at her email address, [email protected], or call 937-341-3020. The workshop link will be provided before the date. To learn more, visit info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.

This is a small-group discussion, and the number of caregiver participants is limited. If participants are unfamiliar with Zoom, a brief orientation session will be held at 9:30 a.m. before the presentation begins.

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. It is an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.