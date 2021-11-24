Versailles FFA names members of the month

Staff report

VERSAILLES — On Nov. 16, 2021, the Versailles FFA held its monthly meeting. During the meeting, first-year members were awarded a Greenhand FFA Degree. The chapter also prepared fall treats for members to enjoy following the meeting. The chapter named three members of the month: Colin Batten, Alex Mangen, and Lauren Sherman.

Colin Batten, the first member of the month, is the son of Suzanne and Chris Batten. He is a freshman, and a second-year member. Batten has participated in monthly meetings, farm day, CDE luncheon, greenhand quiz CDE, canned food drive, fruit sales, toy drive, corn growing contest, fall harvest sale, public speaking, and dairy judging. He serves as an assistant reporter, and is currently employed at Schmitmeyer Farms, where he milks and checks the health of the cows.

Alex Mangen, the second member of the month, is the son of Steve and Karen Mangen. He is a senior, and a fifth-year member. Mangen has participated in National FFA Convention, showing livestock at the fair, exhibiting shop and crop at the fair, farm day, monthly meetings, canned food drive, fruit sales, leadership night, ag industrial diagnostics, and participated in the corn growing contest. His SAE consists of raising a market barrow for the fair, and working at Winner’s Meats, where he cleans the machines, and makes sure everything is ready for the next day of processing.

Lauren Sherman, the third member of the month, is the daughter of Steve and the late Michelle Sherman. She is also a senior and fifth-year member. She has participated in National FFA Convention, farm day, State FFA Convention, monthly meetings, virtual young ag conference, soup and sandwich social, fruit sales (and was the top seller this year), canned food drive, FFA Greenhand Conference, Ag is Cool tent, farm day, assistant officer, and job interview CDE. Her SAE consists of working at Custom Foam Products, Inc.

Batten, Mangen, and Sherman each received a T-shirt and a plaque, in recognition of their achievements.